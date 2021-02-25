Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New $11.67 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,456 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,000. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $234.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day moving average is $218.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

