AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

