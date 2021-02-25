Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Up 13.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 17,409,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 5,172,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $245.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,982. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

