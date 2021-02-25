Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

