Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.60. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 581,055 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 49,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,176 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

