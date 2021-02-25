Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,230.44

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,230.44 ($16.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,342 ($17.53). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,342 ($17.53), with a volume of 259,203 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,048.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.40. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

