Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) (LON:ASIZ) shares traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 5,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 34,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.06. The stock has a market cap of £34.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29.

Aberforth Split Level Income ZDP 2024 (ASIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

