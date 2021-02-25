ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.17

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,241.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

