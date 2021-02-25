Abyss (ABYSS) Achieves Market Cap of $13.38 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. Abyss has a total market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $607,505.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00742541 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

