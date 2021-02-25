Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.40-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.57 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,057. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

