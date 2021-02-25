Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $51.36. 717,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 545,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

