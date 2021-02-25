Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.20-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

ACHC traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.36. 672,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

