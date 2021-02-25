ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACAD. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

ACAD stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

