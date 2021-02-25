ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

