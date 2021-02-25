Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.9%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.48. 3,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACAZF. CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

