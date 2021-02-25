Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 108,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $683.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.35.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

