Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Cut by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.