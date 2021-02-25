ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Price Down 9.2%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.59 and last traded at $37.62. 1,316,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 613,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.