Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.06% -35.89%

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.26 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.53 X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.81 million ($4.63) -2.08

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,037.44%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.84%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

