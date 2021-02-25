Actinium Price Hits $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $678,342.90 and approximately $96,508.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003470 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,842,550 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

