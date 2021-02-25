Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $1.21

Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,051,671 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10.

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

