Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Argus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. EQIS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 932.7% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 29,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,859.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 575,587 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Fox Run Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

