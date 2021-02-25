Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

ATVI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.73. 63,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,033,008. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,900,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,814,000 after purchasing an additional 856,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

