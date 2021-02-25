Acute Angle Cloud Tops One Day Trading Volume of $97,704.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $97,704.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,600.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.60 or 0.03232417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00389819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.02 or 0.01077112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00421925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.64 or 0.00388619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00265803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

