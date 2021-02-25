Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 35.3% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $523,270.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,516.86 or 0.03207140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00370585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.53 or 0.01039255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.89 or 0.00435328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00390140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00256180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00023091 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

