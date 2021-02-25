ADAMANT Messenger Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.03 million and $2,094.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 106,279,399 coins and its circulating supply is 86,137,388 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

