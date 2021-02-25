Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) dropped 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 7,842,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,940,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several research firms have commented on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $148.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.