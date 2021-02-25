Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 6,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of £7.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.23.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

