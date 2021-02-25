AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AHCO stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -537.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

