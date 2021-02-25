Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 53,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock valued at $115,710,658. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

