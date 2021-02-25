Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.60

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 530631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $969.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

