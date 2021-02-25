Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.60

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 530631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $969.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
