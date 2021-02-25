AdEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

