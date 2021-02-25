AdEx Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.15 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $73.10 million and $11.15 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,417,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,274,964 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

