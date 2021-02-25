Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 7.4%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 1,064,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 921,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

