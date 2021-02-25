Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 7.4%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.98. Approximately 1,064,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 921,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Adient alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.