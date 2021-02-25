ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) were down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 650,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,678,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. It is developing AditxtScore that allow individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

