ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. 3,234,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,212,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,218 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

