ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. 3,234,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,212,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
