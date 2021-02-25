Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 6,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.92. 31,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.