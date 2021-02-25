Adria Alpert-Romm Sells 15,962 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 9,487,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,153,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

