Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Peter Bilbe Sells 150,000 Shares

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) insider Peter Bilbe sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.18 ($1.56), for a total value of A$327,000.00 ($233,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.24.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.