ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 7.5%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.48. 4,507,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,023,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Get ADT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.