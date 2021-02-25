ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.28% of ADTRAN worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ADTRAN by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ADTRAN by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ADTRAN by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

ADTN stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $839.71 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.