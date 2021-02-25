Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of WMS stock opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $566,870.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,127 shares of company stock worth $134,714,295 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.