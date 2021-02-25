Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 613,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,062,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

About Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes high-temperature proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells. It offers HT-PEM fuel cells, fuel cell materials (MEAS), flow battery membranes, and organic photovoltaics (OPV). The company serves automotive, aviation, and power generation markets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.