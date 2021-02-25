Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.
ADZN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.91. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,683. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.29 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. Adventus Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.
About Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V)
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.