Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) received a C$2.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.

ADZN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.91. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,683. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.29 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.02. Adventus Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

