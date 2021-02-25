Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.52. 660,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 829,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

