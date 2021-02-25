Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.66

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $26.11. Aegion shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 319,595 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
