Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.66

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $26.11. Aegion shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 319,595 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aegion by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aegion by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

