Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price fell 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.90. 782,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 649,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.