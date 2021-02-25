aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $125.08 million and approximately $55.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00698859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00035782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003552 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

