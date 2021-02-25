Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANNSF. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.35. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.